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Opportunity In Greenbush For Childcare Service Workers

An opportunity this weekend for those interested in working with young children.

A local workforce advisor will be available this morning Saturday, March 21st at the Greenbush Community Center, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is geared toward anyone exploring a career in early childhood education, offering information on career options, training, and available resources.

Organizers say attendees can stop in at any time—no appointment is needed.Those unable to attend can contact Brittany via email brittanyb@caplp.org or by phone 218-443-3283

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