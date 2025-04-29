Over 400 students receiving Minnesota State FFA Degrees this year

Day one of the Minnesota State FFA Convention is wrapped up, but FFA students from across Minnesota still have a full day of activities and competitions left. Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director Val Arsvold says one highlight of the State Convention each year is when students are given their state degrees, and she’s excited to announce that over 400 students will be receiving state degrees this year.

The State Convention is one of the busiest times for Arsvold’s organization the Minnesota FFA Foundation, and she tells us more about the Foundation, and what they do for FFAers across the state.

More information about the Minnesota FFA Foundation can be seen online at www.mnffafoundation.org.

AUDIO FROM: Red River Farm Network