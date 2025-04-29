Skip to content

Over 400 students receiving Minnesota State FFA Degrees this year

Day one of the Minnesota State FFA Convention is wrapped up, but FFA students from across Minnesota still have a full day of activities and competitions left. Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director Val Arsvold says one highlight of the State Convention each year is when students are given their state degrees, and she’s excited to announce that over 400 students will be receiving state degrees this year. 

The State Convention is one of the busiest times for Arsvold’s organization the Minnesota FFA Foundation, and she tells us more about the Foundation, and what they do for FFAers across the state. 

More information about the Minnesota FFA Foundation can be seen online at www.mnffafoundation.org

AUDIO FROM: Red River Farm Network

May 5, 2025

“Potential” state record sturgeon caught on Lake of the Woods

Over the weekend on Saturday, a “potential” state record catch-and-release lake sturgeon was caught on Lake of the
May 5, 2025

Real ID deadline approaching this week

People are scrambling across the U.S. to beat the deadline for applying for a Real ID. Not having
May 2, 2025

Budget Bills main for legislators in the Minnesota Senate 

We’re in the last leg of the 2025 Legislative Session, and legislatures are prepared for what may be
