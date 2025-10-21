Parts of DNR Burning Permit System Down

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is alerting residents to a temporary issue with its burning permit system. Currently, phone services are down, meaning permits can’t be activated by phone.

That includes both written and online permits. Online permits can still be activated through the website, but if you rely on text or phone notifications, you won’t receive any messages. Only email alerts are working at this time.

If you activate a permit online, the D-N-R recommends updating your account settings to receive messages by email until the system is restored.

And if you have a written permit or need to activate by phone, you’re asked to wait to burn until the system is back up and running. The D-N-R says it will send out an update once everything is working again.