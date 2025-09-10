Pheasant Numbers Up in 2025

Minnesota pheasant hunters have reason to celebrate. The latest August roadside survey shows pheasant numbers are up nearly 50% compared to 2024, and 21% above the 10-year average. Bird counts increased across every region, a trend likely driven by a mild winter and dry spring—ideal conditions for pheasant survival and reproduction.

Survey crews recorded 75 birds per 100 miles of roadside, a jump from 51 birds per 100 miles last year. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that pheasant populations are now above the 10-year average in every region within the pheasant range.

Geographically, the Southeast part of Minnesota has gone up the most in pheasant numbers up 189% in 2025. Other parts of the state has seen spikes of 40-90% since last year.