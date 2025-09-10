Skip to content

Pheasant Numbers Up in 2025

Minnesota pheasant hunters have reason to celebrate. The latest August roadside survey shows pheasant numbers are up nearly 50% compared to 2024, and 21% above the 10-year average. Bird counts increased across every region, a trend likely driven by a mild winter and dry spring—ideal conditions for pheasant survival and reproduction.

Survey crews recorded 75 birds per 100 miles of roadside, a jump from 51 birds per 100 miles last year. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that pheasant populations are now above the 10-year average in every region within the pheasant range.

Geographically, the Southeast part of Minnesota has gone up the most in  pheasant numbers up 189% in 2025. Other parts of the state has seen spikes of 40-90% since last year.

September 10, 2025

Roseau City Council Tackles Airport, Energy, Public Safety and Budget at September Meeting

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 10, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – On Monday September
September 10, 2025

Some Homeowners Experiencing Issues with Well Water

The Minnesota Department of Ag was offering free nitrate well testing at Farmfest this year, giving well owners
September 9, 2025

DNR on Chronic Wasting Disease

The Minnesota DNR says Minnesotans need to take the threat of chronic wasting disease seriously. Wildlife Health Supervisor
