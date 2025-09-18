Skip to content

Police Search for Missing Bemidji Man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 35-year-old Andrew Colen of Bemidji. 

The B-C-A says Colen’s family last saw him in early August, and his girlfriend says she hasn’t heard from him in two weeks. Andrew said he had gone to Duluth and then Minneapolis. Authorities consider him endangered due to long-term use of intoxicants. 

Colen is described as five-feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes. He has a Batman outline tattoo on his chest and a skateboard figure tattoo on his right leg. Anyone with information about Colen is urged to contact the Bemidji Police Department.

September 18, 2025

Minnesota Department of Revenue Warns of Scam Text Messages

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is monitoring reported text messages that claim to be from the Minnesota Department
September 18, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre-Harvest continues to progress across the Red River Valley, but recent temperatures could cause some changes in
September 18, 2025

Slow Start to Deer Archery Season

The Northern Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer reports for the week highlighted a significantly slow start to the deer
