Police Search for Missing Bemidji Man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 35-year-old Andrew Colen of Bemidji.

The B-C-A says Colen’s family last saw him in early August, and his girlfriend says she hasn’t heard from him in two weeks. Andrew said he had gone to Duluth and then Minneapolis. Authorities consider him endangered due to long-term use of intoxicants.

Colen is described as five-feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes. He has a Batman outline tattoo on his chest and a skateboard figure tattoo on his right leg. Anyone with information about Colen is urged to contact the Bemidji Police Department.