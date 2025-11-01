Skip to content

Raise a Pint for Minnesota Beer Day

Minnesotans have a reason to raise a pint today as today marks the return of Minnesota Beer Day, a celebration of the state’s brewing history and its craft beer scene.

Organizers say it’s not just about what’s in your glass, it’s about the people behind it. Bob Galligan with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says the day honors the small business owners who run local breweries and taprooms. 

November 1st was chosen to mark the founding of Minnesota’s Grain Belt Brewery back in 1850. To mark Minnesota Beer day, the Guild is offering a special pint glass at participating breweries.

October 31, 2025

Badger School Referendum Deep Dive

By Graham Scher – October 31st Badger, Minn – With the 2025 referendum voting coming up Tuesday November
October 31, 2025

New Sports Betting Bill Planned for Legislative Session

Sports betting in Minnesota will get another shot coming up with the 2026 legislature. Republican Representative Nolan West
October 31, 2025

Rep. Fischbach Reacts To Soybean Deal With China

Minnesota soybean farmers lost their top export market due to the trade war. This week, China has agreed
