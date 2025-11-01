Raise a Pint for Minnesota Beer Day

Minnesotans have a reason to raise a pint today as today marks the return of Minnesota Beer Day, a celebration of the state’s brewing history and its craft beer scene.

Organizers say it’s not just about what’s in your glass, it’s about the people behind it. Bob Galligan with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says the day honors the small business owners who run local breweries and taprooms.

November 1st was chosen to mark the founding of Minnesota’s Grain Belt Brewery back in 1850. To mark Minnesota Beer day, the Guild is offering a special pint glass at participating breweries.