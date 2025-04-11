Ralph Englestad Arena looking to expand event offerings 

Over the last couple decades the City of Thief River Falls, and the Thief River Falls School District has been hosting dozens of sporting events at Ralph Englestad Arena each year. While that won’t be changing anytime soon, the building is being managed by a new company who have plans to further utilize the grounds. Marketing, Partnership, and Box Office Manager Alissa Mauk (Mock) tells us more about this management change.

With there being new management, the new management group has ideas, and goals on how they can grow Ralph Englestad Arena. Mauk tells us more about these goals, that include an expansion on the type of events they host at the arena.

For more information on Ralph Englestad Arena go to its website at www.theralphtrf.com.