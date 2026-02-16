Skip to content

Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be a good time to get outside, and enjoy the fresh air. If you want to get outside, but don’t know what you want to do, Connie Cox of Itasca State Park says they have plenty of recreational services available. 

Cox says now’s a good time to do some exploring in the park, as some animals are starting to come out for spring. 

You can go to the Itasca State Park Webpage on the Minnesota DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us for more information on park services and amenities.

February 17, 2026

Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
February 17, 2026

House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House
February 16, 2026

Time Limited For DNR Taking Comments On New Proposed Walleye Limit

Minnesota anglers could soon see a lower statewide walleye limit under a new proposal from the Department of
« Prev1234567Next »