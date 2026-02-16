Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be a good time to get outside, and enjoy the fresh air. If you want to get outside, but don’t know what you want to do, Connie Cox of Itasca State Park says they have plenty of recreational services available.

Cox says now’s a good time to do some exploring in the park, as some animals are starting to come out for spring.

You can go to the Itasca State Park Webpage on the Minnesota DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us for more information on park services and amenities.