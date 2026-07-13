Red Flag Warnings Issued for Roseau and Lake of the Woods Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties today from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. due to extreme fire danger.

Thirteen northern Minnesota counties are affected. Officials warn that very high temperatures, strong wind gusts, and low humidity mean fires can spread quickly and grow out of control. Residents should not burn during the warning period and should check any recent burns to ensure they are completely out.

The DNR will not issue open burning permits and discourages campfires. For current restrictions, visit mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions or text “FIRE” to 66468.