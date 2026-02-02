Red Lake Nation passes resolution prohibiting ICE from entering without court order

On a vote of 10-0, the Red Lake Tribal Council passed a resolution on Jan. 13 preventing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from entering Red Lake Nation without a court order.

The resolution notes that the tribal council has “observed that ICE officers are moving north,” and that council members were recently informed that ICE officers apprehended a Leech Lake Tribal member in the Walker area.

According to the resolution, any ICE officer or other federal officer assisting ICE enforcement with a proper order signed by a judge is required to first meet with the Director of the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and provide the court order.

The resolution reads, “Be it further resolved, that no ICE officer or other federal officer may be present on the Red Lake Nation without the presence of a Red Lake Officer, and the federal officers may be present for only so long as it takes to serve the order.”