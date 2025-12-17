Skip to content

Red Lake Nation to Open Cannabis Dispensaries in Thief River Falls, West St. Paul

The Red Lake Nation is expanding its cannabis business with two new dispensaries coming to Thief River Falls and West St. Paul. 

The tribe signed an agreement with Governor Tim Walz, and they became the latest business to get permission for cannabis sales beyond the reservation boundaries. 

The Thief River Falls location is set to open on New Year’s Eve, just about 2 weeks away, while the West St. Paul store will follow in January. 

Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Eric Taubel said “This partnership opens a new outlet for state-licensed cannabis businesses and honors the independence of the Red Lake Band”.

The legislature directed the agreements to strengthen health and safety, ensure equity, and provide financial benefits to both the state and tribal nations. Minnesota’s eleven tribal nations have taken an early lead in the state’s adult-use cannabis market as state-licensed growers await their first harvest.

