Red River Watershed Management Board Wrapping Up Massive Newfolden Flood Project 

It’s going to be a big couple of months for the Red River Watershed Management Board (RRWMB), as they will be wrapping up a number of big projects soon. RRWMB Executive director Rob Sip tells us more.

In other watershed news, Sip is excited to announce that they will be welcoming the Minnesota DNR Commissioner to their next board meeting, to discuss a number of things including funding. 

Permitting is always a lengthy process for groups like the RRWMB, and Sip says the board will be writing a response letter to the Minnesota Pollution Control, regarding a petition that was recently sent to them.

You can learn more about the Red River Watershed Management Board by visiting their website at www.rrwmb.us.

September 18, 2025

Warroad Chamber of Commerce Acquires Warroad CVB

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 18, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Warroad’s Chamber of
September 18, 2025

Police Search for Missing Bemidji Man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 35-year-old Andrew Colen of Bemidji. 
September 18, 2025

Minnesota Department of Revenue Warns of Scam Text Messages

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is monitoring reported text messages that claim to be from the Minnesota Department
