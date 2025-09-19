Red River Watershed Management Board Wrapping Up Massive Newfolden Flood Project 

It’s going to be a big couple of months for the Red River Watershed Management Board (RRWMB), as they will be wrapping up a number of big projects soon. RRWMB Executive director Rob Sip tells us more.

In other watershed news, Sip is excited to announce that they will be welcoming the Minnesota DNR Commissioner to their next board meeting, to discuss a number of things including funding.

Permitting is always a lengthy process for groups like the RRWMB, and Sip says the board will be writing a response letter to the Minnesota Pollution Control, regarding a petition that was recently sent to them.

You can learn more about the Red River Watershed Management Board by visiting their website at www.rrwmb.us.