Region 2 Arts Council to Award $5,000 Fellowship Supporting Anishinaabe Artists and Culture Bearers

The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship will provide unfettered funding for one artist, culture bearer or creative individual, who is an enrolled tribal member or descendant, to fuel their creative and/or cultural work in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Cass, Itasca, and Roseau counties in Minnesota. Only one $5,000 award will be granted.

The goal of the annual Region 2 Arts Council’s AAI Fellowship Program is to assist the region’s most talented indigenous artists, musicians, writers, culture bearers, filmmakers, dancers, theater artists, and crafts people in furthering and innovating their work by awarding substantial financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences that facilitate depth and advancement in their creative work. Application Deadline: November 1, 2025.

For more information, visit the Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship website.