Remembering Hulk Hogan

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 25, 2025

Minneapolis, MINN. – In the past few days there have been four celebrities that have passed away. In the world of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 of cardiac arrest. KQ92 and KRWB was able to get a conversation with former pro wrestler Greg Gagne. Greg Owens of KQ92/KRWB spoke with Gagne, who talked about Hogan and reflected on an early match in his career and the events that followed after that.

He also talked about the beginning of Hogan’s signature ripping of the t-shirt he wore at matches.

And the way he was able to generate crowd excitement when he was getting beaten during a match.

Among the numerous accomplishments in his wrestling career, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. Listen to the full interview with wrestling legend Greg Gagne and Greg Owens of KQ92/KRWB.