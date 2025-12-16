Rep. Fischbach Cosponsors SNAP Data

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach for Minnesota District 7 including Roseau County announced Friday she is co-sponsoring the SNAP Data Transparency and Oversight Act, to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and ensure critical resources are preserved for vulnerable families.

Federal checks identified transactions where recipients were spending more than $10,000, highlighting an immediate need for transaction monitoring and accountability.

Data compiled by the USDA from compliant states revealed rampant fraud, including 186,000 deceased individuals still receiving benefits and 355,000 dually enrolled recipients, who are taking resources from multiple states or programs.

Fischbach said “The sheer scale of incompetence and obstruction in Minnesota’s SNAP program is unacceptable. It’s time Governor Walz is held accountable for hurting the families that rely on this program”.