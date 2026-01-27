Rep. Fischbach Joins Ways and Means Republicans in Sounding Alarm on Minnesota Fraud

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 joined House Ways and Means Committee Republicans in calling on the IRS to strengthen oversight of nonprofit organizations, citing Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future fraud case.

Federal prosecutors have charged dozens of individuals connected to Feeding Our Future with fraud and related offenses, alleging that the organization submitted false claims to federal child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic and misused hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds. Several defendants have pleaded guilty, and convictions have been secured in federal court.

In a letter to the IRS Commissioner, lawmakers criticized the Biden administration, saying federal agencies failed to properly monitor tax-exempt groups and prevent large-scale fraud. They’re now calling for reforms aimed at protecting taxpayer dollars and improving nonprofit accountability.