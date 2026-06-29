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Rep. Fischbach Marks Fourth Anniversary of Dobbs Decision

Minnesota Seventh District Representative Michelle Fischbach is marking the fourth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Fischbach announced she is an original co-sponsor of a congressional resolution recognizing the anniversary.

Fischbach said the resolution commemorates what she describes as lives saved following the Dobbs decision and supports policies aimed at protecting unborn children while providing resources and support for mothers and families.

According to Fischbach’s office, the resolution also marks the anniversary of the Dobbs ruling and reaffirms congressional support for policies focused on protecting unborn life and expanding support networks for mothers and their children.

June 30, 2026

Groundbreaking Set Tuesday for Nelson Slough Improvement Project

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. STRANDQUIST, Minn — A major milestone in flood protection and conservation
June 29, 2026

Roseau School Fall Activities Meeting in August

Parents and students planning to participate in Roseau High School fall activities are invited to an informational meeting
June 29, 2026

Angie Craig Proposes “You Earned It, You Keep It” Social Security Bill

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is promoting a proposal she says would strengthen Social Security while putting more money
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