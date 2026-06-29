Rep. Fischbach Marks Fourth Anniversary of Dobbs Decision

Minnesota Seventh District Representative Michelle Fischbach is marking the fourth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Fischbach announced she is an original co-sponsor of a congressional resolution recognizing the anniversary.

Fischbach said the resolution commemorates what she describes as lives saved following the Dobbs decision and supports policies aimed at protecting unborn children while providing resources and support for mothers and families.

According to Fischbach’s office, the resolution also marks the anniversary of the Dobbs ruling and reaffirms congressional support for policies focused on protecting unborn life and expanding support networks for mothers and their children.