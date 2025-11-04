Rep. Fischbach On Government Shutdown

The Federal government remains shut down as the Senate remains deadlocked over a continuing resolution to pay for the government. The US House passed the continuing resolution back in September. R&J News asked Minnesota 7th District Representative Michelle Fischbach if she thought the shutdown would go this long.

Fischbach talks about how Minnesota’s US Senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, have voted on keeping the government open.

You can hear more from Representative Michelle Fischbach on the government shutdown and our full interview with Fischbach here: