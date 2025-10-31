Rep. Fischbach Reacts To Soybean Deal With China

Minnesota soybean farmers lost their top export market due to the trade war. This week, China has agreed to buy 25 million metric tons of soybeans from the US annually as part of an agreement reached by President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach 7th District including Roseau County sat down with R&J News and gave us her reaction to the deal.

We’ll have more local news coming up from Michelle Fischbach and a deeper dive into the government shutdown and Fischbach’s thoughts next week.

You can hear our full interview with Michelle Fischbach here: