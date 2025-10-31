Skip to content

Rep. Fischbach Reacts To Soybean Deal With China

Minnesota soybean farmers lost their top export market due to the trade war. This week, China has agreed to buy 25 million metric tons of soybeans from the US annually as part of an agreement reached by President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach 7th District including Roseau County sat down with R&J News and gave us her reaction to the deal.

We’ll have more local news coming up from Michelle Fischbach and a deeper dive into the government shutdown and Fischbach’s thoughts next week.

You can hear our full interview with Michelle Fischbach here:

October 31, 2025

Badger School Referendum Deep Dive

By Graham Scher – October 31st Badger, Minn – With the 2025 referendum voting coming up Tuesday November
October 31, 2025

New Sports Betting Bill Planned for Legislative Session

Sports betting in Minnesota will get another shot coming up with the 2026 legislature. Republican Representative Nolan West
October 31, 2025

Daylight Savings Time Leads to Deer-Vehicle Collisions Increase

A reminder that Daylight Savings Time also referred to as DST is coming to an end this weekend,
« Prev1234567Next »