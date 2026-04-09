Reps. Fischbach, Stauber Introduce Legislation to Prioritize American Taxpayer Funds, Restrict Foreign Remittances

Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, both representing northern Minnesota—are introducing new legislation aimed at tightening oversight of federal assistance programs.

Fischbach and Stauber unveiled the Preventing the Repatriation of American Benefits Act, which they say is designed to keep federal aid dollars here in the United States.

The proposal would revoke welfare eligibility for non-citizens who send more than one thousand dollars a year overseas.

For residents in Roseau County and Lake of the Woods County, both lawmakers say the issue hits close to home, pointing to fraud investigations across Minnesota that found billions in taxpayer dollars were misused, with some funds traced outside the country.

In statements, Fischbach said the bill would help ensure assistance supports local communities, while Stauber says it would help keep taxpayer dollars from going to criminals abroad.Residents who want to learn more or share their input can visit house.gov and search their representative’s website for details on the proposed legislation.