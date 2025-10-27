Residents Raise Concerns over Proposed Cannabis Facility near Maple Lake.

By Graham Scher, October 27th

Mentor, Minn – Paperwork has been filed for the beginning of a cannabis growth operation in Polk County near one of the region’s most popular lakes. A facility could be built along Polk County road 12 just outside Mentor, Minn half a mile away from Maple Lake.

The proposal is starting a debate among residents concerned about the odor, zoning purposes, and declining property values.

Cindy Tyler, former owner of the Oak Cove Resort along Maple Lake for the past 40 years is concerned with the placement of the facility that close to the lake. Tyler has begun getting signatures for a petition that has amassed over 100 signatures.

Cody Parr and his family have owned the land in Polk County for several years. Parr is proposing the micro-business cannabis growing facility that would bring about 20 jobs to the community. For the project to happen, the county must rezone the land from agricultural to commercial.