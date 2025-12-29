Skip to content

Rising Mediation Cases Worsen Financial Stress for MN Farmers

The president of Minnesota Farmers Union says while the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program is welcome, ag producers don’t want to rely on ad hoc payments from the government. Gary Wertish says farmers want their money from trade, not aid, and that the farmer mediation program helps producers with just that. By August or September, he says they already had more people filing for mediation in 2025 than all of 2023 and ’24 combined, helping producers dealing with difficult financial situations. 

Wertish calls the $12 billion dollars being distributed primarily to row crop farmers a band-aid in the midst of a financial crisis in agriculture.

December 30, 2025

MN Roads After Sunday’s Blizzard

Traveling on Minnesota roads was treacherous during Sunday’s blizzard. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says
December 30, 2025

A Year in Local Stories: 2025 at KQ92 and KRWB

By Mani SouphomDec. 30, 2025 Well, listeners and readers, it’s been quite the year here at KQ92 and
December 29, 2025

Put Safety First When Venturing Out Onto the Ice

With students on Christmas break currently, there is a good chance some will be heading out on the
