Robotics Bridges the Gap for Students Into Adults

Over the last 10 to 15 years, one extra curricular activity that has seen a rapid growth in student involvement has been robotics, and that growth is being felt in the post high school world. Matt Wendland is the President of the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference, and he says robotics has given students an outlet to participate in an extracurricular activity where they otherwise wouldn’t have.

When it comes to the impact that robotics is having on students individually, Wendland says robotics is not only teaching students more skills, but also keeping them in school.

Wendland says another way that robotics is helping students is by connecting the classroom with real life, and he explains what he means by that.

You can go to nmrconference.org to learn more about the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference.