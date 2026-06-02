Roseau Airport Construction Underway

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Airport construction is moving into a new phase in Roseau. Large aircraft operations shifted to Warroad on June 1, and while smaller aircraft can still use the airport this week, the runway is scheduled to close to all traffic beginning next week as crews begin major milling and taxiway grading work. City officials say the project is moving smoothly overall, despite encountering some poor underlying materials.

Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson had this message for local pilots and aircraft operators.

The city also received FAA approval to modify part of its airport master plan update, eliminating a land title search requirement and reducing the project’s cost from about 250-thousand dollars to 200-thousand. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to provide updates on the Roseau Municipal Airport Project.