Working Group Appointed For Roseau Proposed Golf Cart Ordinance

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, June 4, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – At their latest city council meeting, Mayor Dan Fabian appointed a special working group in regard to a new golf cart ordinance for the city of Roseau. The city first addressed issues with golf cart usage and safety on city streets in July of 2025. With the opening of Oak Crest Golf Course for the season, an ordinance to manage these issues looms over the local government.

Mayor Fabian shared why the topic has continued to be of special interest, and complex to manage, with safety being paramount:

Discussion continued Monday on a proposed golf cart ordinance, with council members and law enforcement focusing on creating rules that can be reasonably enforced while maintaining public safety. Police Chief Marc Hodge said he supports establishing a minimum age requirement and suggested limiting 13- to 16-year-old operators to driving without passengers, noting provisional driver’s license holders face similar restrictions.

Hodge said his primary concern is ensuring officers have clear authority to address unsafe behavior before an accident occurs, rather than being forced to “look the other way.” Council members also discussed designated routes, enforcement challenges, and insurance concerns, while acknowledging the community’s support for alternative transportation options.

Mayor Fabian spoke on balancing public safety with avoiding regulations that are overly burdensome for residents:

The council concluded that the special working group would continue on seeking tangible solutions on the golf cart ordinance, and bring their findings to the next city council meeting in July.