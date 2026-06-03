Summer Cooling Tips Can Lower Energy Bills

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau, Minn — The arrival of summer means air conditioners are running more frequently in homes across northern Minnesota, and utility officials at Roseau Electric Cooperative are reminding homeowners that energy efficiency is as important as ever.

Air conditioning systems often work overtime during hot weather, and Roseau Electric Coop’s Ryan Severson says one of the most effective ways to improve efficiency is making sure homes are properly sealed.

Severson says homeowners should also pay close attention to their air conditioning systems, especially the condition of air filters

Another tool that can help manage cooling costs is a smart thermostat or programmable air conditioning system. Severson says these technologies allow homeowners to better control temperatures when they’re away from home and reduce unnecessary energy use.

Roseau Electric Cooperative says proper insulation, sealing air leaks, and maintaining cooling equipment can improve comfort while helping lower summer electric bills. Additional tips and updates are available in Roseau Electric Cooperative’s newsletter on their website.