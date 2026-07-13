Roseau City Council July Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Monday, July 13, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau City Council waded through a packed agenda last week that ranged from potential property condemnations to a proposed arcade ordinance that prompted Mayor Dan Fabian to call for a broader review of city codes.

The council accepted $1,300 from the Roseau Parks Council and $2,000 from Roseau Tourism, passed a resolution for election judges, and set July 14 through July 28 as the filing period for municipal elections.

A proposal from the Polaris Experience Center to install arcade machines exposed gaps in city ordinance that prohibit machines dispensing tickets for prizes, which could be construed as gambling. The current code also lacks any permitting process. Councilman Brady Johnson suggested repealing the local ordinance entirely and relying on state statute instead. The council unanimously approved a motion to repeal contingent on attorney review, with a potential public hearing in August. Mayor Fabian discussed how the city looked to support businesses in regard to adjusting ordinances:

The council also moved toward condemning four properties: three damaged by fires and one neglected for approximately three decades. Chief of Police Marc Hodge joined the city’s Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson in discussing how to determine whether the structures can be salvaged or must be demolished. “These three, nothing’s really happened since the fire,” Peterson said, noting one has a hole in the roof, another is an unsecured apartment building, and the third is only partially secured. The attorney indicated title work must be completed before condemnation proceedings can move forward. When asked about ticketing owners, Chief Hodge noted it has generated little response.

At the former LifeCare well site, which has since been torn down, officials are now offering the property for temporary housing for visiting nurses and doctors. While the site could accommodate future expansion, officials emphasized there are no current plans to grow the facility. The planning commission reviewed the proposed use and deemed it appropriate, recommending the council hold a public hearing July 27 at 12:05 p.m.

The council unanimously approved a five-year contract renewal with building inspector Bushnell, with rates holding steady for the first three years and provisions for adjustment thereafter. The move comes after East Grand Forks chose not to renew with the same contractor, though officials said that decision won’t affect Bushnell’s ability to manage Roseau’s Highway 11 corridor. “You’re going to have to pay someone no matter what you do,” City Councilman Pat Novak noted.

County Assessor Jack Swanson reported that Roseau County property values rose overall, with only Greenbush seeing a decline. Agricultural land values have increased dramatically, meaning ag landowners will shoulder a larger share of the county tax burden this year. The budget process begins this month and concludes in early August, though Swanson warned it “doesn’t look overly promising.”

The council unanimously approved hosting a Bike Rodeo on August 26 in the South City parking lot, coinciding with back-to-school night. The event teaches children bicycle safety rules, with LifeCare typically providing helmets.

Chief Hodge also sought direction on replacing a squad car due in January 2027. While the state bid site requires orders by August, the chief recommended seeking bids from Neighbors Chevrolet in Warroad, along with the state bid and Roseau Ford. The council approved seeking three bids.

The council authorized signing a contract with MnDOT regarding Trunk Highway 89 cost corrections, capping city responsibility at $21,000 for road construction while preserving $500,000 in grant funding for other projects. Language clarifying city versus state responsibilities still needs refinement.

Other actions included final payments issued for the completed tree planting project; an ATV park grant stalled with Army Corps of Engineers requesting additional engineering data; authorization to seek a $100,000 Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails grant for accessible playground equipment, with $25,000 in city matching funds; and concerns about delayed Roseau Electric line relocation potentially jeopardizing funding timelines.