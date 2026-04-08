Roseau City Council Makes Progress On Golf Cart Ordinance to Address Safety Concerns

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, April 8, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The City of Roseau is weighing a new ordinance that would regulate golf cart use on city streets, aiming to improve safety while keeping the vehicles accessible for recreation.

Chief of Police Marc Hodge said the move is in response to growing concerns about unsafe behavior, including multiple riders on a single cart. Hodge noted that while most golfers follow the rules, incidents off the course, such as using carts to travel between friends’ homes, have prompted the discussion. Hodge shared what the city was hoping to resolve with a golf cart ordinance based on available feedback:

Oak Crest Golf Course President Jared Strand said the course itself sees few issues, as employees closely monitor cart use and require a driver’s license to rent a cart. Any new city rules would apply only to public streets, not the course itself. Parents would remain legally responsible for their children, and all carts must be insured under state law.

Chief Hodge spoke on how the city hopes to strike a balance between providing access for youth and recreation, while also addressing safety as a priority:

The ordinance could include requirements such as permits or age restrictions, with the goal of preventing accidents while maintaining access for youth and recreational users. Golf carts in the city are limited to a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour, compared with 35 miles per hour for some electric vehicles, according to state statutes.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 4. The council approved a 10-day notice period prior to the hearing. Residents are encouraged to attend or submit comments to city officials.