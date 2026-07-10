Roseau City Council Passes Golf Cart Ordinance

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Friday, July 10, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — The Roseau City Council has unanimously approved a new golf cart ordinance that will allow residents to legally operate golf carts on city streets. Mayor Dan Fabian says the change brings the city into compliance with state law, since current operators are technically in violation of statute. The ordinance drops the requirement that drivers hold a valid license, though operators aged 13 to 16 must complete an ATV safety or driver’s education course. Permits will cost five dollars and remain valid for three years, running through December 31, 2029. Carts will need mirrors and slow-moving vehicle signs, and are barred from the downtown business district.

When asked when residents could expect the ordinance to be enforced, Mayor Fabian provided these details:

Fabian also explained where residents could find more information regarding details of the new golf cart ordinance:

The Mayor also explained more on why the ordinance was needed, and who might enforce it:

Fabian talked about the new constraints that golf cart operators would need to address, and what he’d like residents to know about the golf cart ordinance:

Violations will carry a petty misdemeanor fine ranging from $50 to $100, with responsibility falling on the vehicle’s owner. Roseau Police, county, and state officers will all have enforcement authority. Officials say permits are available now with a grace period in effect.