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Warroad Public School Hosting Firearm Safety Classes

Warroad Public Schools is offering a hybrid firearm safety course later this month. Students must first complete an online course available at huntercourse.com before attending in-person sessions.

The classroom portion runs August 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the school theater, followed by a field day August 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants must be at least 11 years old and bring proof of online completion for entry.

Registration is available through Warroad Payments. More information can be found at warroadschools.org.

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