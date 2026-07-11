Warroad Public School Hosting Firearm Safety Classes

Warroad Public Schools is offering a hybrid firearm safety course later this month. Students must first complete an online course available at huntercourse.com before attending in-person sessions.

The classroom portion runs August 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the school theater, followed by a field day August 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants must be at least 11 years old and bring proof of online completion for entry.

Registration is available through Warroad Payments. More information can be found at warroadschools.org.