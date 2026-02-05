Roseau City Council Updates On Spring Airport Project and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, February 5, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau City Council on Monday provided updates on a wide range of city projects, including airport improvements slated for this spring, public safety staffing, infrastructure work, and ongoing planning and economic development efforts.

Council members heard an update on the Roseau Municipal Airport Project, which remains on a tentative construction schedule with work potentially beginning May 18. The project includes regrading the runway and completing the parallel taxiway, with both surfaces expected to be paved at the same time and targeted for completion by July 4. Temporary runway markings will be installed so flights can resume before permanent markings are added later in the summer.

Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian also discussed the use of alternative airports during construction and the city’s efforts to keep affected businesses and pilots informed.

City officials said the upgraded taxiway will better accommodate larger aircraft, including Polaris planes, particularly when runway conditions are less than ideal. Airport staff plan to notify hangar owners and pilots as timelines are finalized.

Fabian also highlighted improvements residents can expect once the project is complete.

In other business, the council received a report from the Planning Commission. Commissioner Jack Swanson said there has been interest in cannabis-related business applications in the region, though none have yet been confirmed within Roseau. Swanson noted some liquor stores applied last October for low-dose THC product approval and are only now receiving authorization from the state.

The Roseau Economic Development Authority reported it met last week, re-elected officers, reviewed 2020 financials, and discussed ongoing projects related to housing and the industrial park, with no major changes from previous discussions.

The city liquor store reported growth compared to the same time last year, with more than $10,000 in increased sales and approximately 150 additional customers. Liquor and beer sales were each up about 7 percent, non-alcoholic beverages rose 14 percent, and THC sales were close to last year’s levels.

Fire Chief Leon Huot reported the department currently has 26 firefighters and is aiming to reach 30. Two new firefighters were hired in 2025, while Firefighter Mark Jennings retired earlier this year. Several department members have more than 15 years of service, and two city crew employees also serve with the fire department.

Police Chief Marc Hodge updates included the ongoing background check for a new officer who is local to the area and currently with the Warroad Police Department. The officer has three years of experience, and the Hodge said the largest remaining delay is a required psychological exam. The chief also noted a heater fan motor failure in the police garage.

City Superintendent Gary Przekwas reported crews are managing snow, addressing water leaks, and coordinating with utility providers on the Highway 89 project. Work continues with REA, Wiktel, and Sjoberg’s to relocate lines that conflict with storm sewer improvements. Most costs are expected to be covered through existing agreements.

Prezekwas also provided updates on city facilities, including carpet cleaning at the museum and city center, with plans to replace carpeting at the library. Arena staff are monitoring a loss of brine solution in the refrigeration system, which may require pressure testing by Simco to identify potential leaks. A compressor rebuild has been delayed until April due to parts availability.

The council unanimously approved a policy governing media and special-use access to the press box.

Additional project updates included ongoing coordination on the Highway 89 reconstruction, pending word on a locomotive improvement grant, and a pedestrian bridge project expected to receive its structure in March. If delivery is delayed, contractors have assured city officials that necessary earthwork will be completed to protect the levy from potential flooding.

Discussion also continued on long-term planning for the Memorial Arena refrigeration system. Officials said a replacement system could require a 12-month lead time, with a potential operational target of October 2027. Funding decisions may need to be incorporated into the preliminary budget later this year.

Mayor Fabian also noted updates from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, with contracts expected to begin July 1 and a three-year window to spend allocated funds. A change order related to fishing docks is also anticipated.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Roseau City Council actions and provide updates as projects move forward.