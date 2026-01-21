Roseau Civic and Commerce Board Convene to Review 2025 and Elect New Board Members

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, January 21, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau Civic and Commerce reflected on a year of growth, collaboration, and increasing visibility during its recent meeting, while also welcoming new leadership to the board.

Board Treasurer Sinnamon Krings said the organization has made major strides in helping local businesses improve their online presence, including recent work involving artificial intelligence and search optimization. Krings said businesses in Roseau now have updated digital “schema,” helping ensure accurate information appears when people search online for services like shopping or fuel in Roseau. She noted the effort was supported in part by funding from the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Krings said larger companies, such as Polaris, already have internal systems in place, but the updates help provide accuracy for smaller local businesses.

The Chamber’s GoRoseau platforms have also gained increased attention, with some videos drawing significant online engagement. Krings said that growth has reached the point where the platforms are now being monetized.

She described 2025 as a productive year for the Chamber, crediting collaboration with the Economic Development Authority, the CVB, and the city. When she first joined the organization, Krings said available funds were under two thousand dollars. Since then, financial support (including eleven thousand dollars from the CVB) has allowed the Chamber to take on new projects and promotions.

Chamber President Jarred Rhodes thanked outgoing board members for their service, including Kellie Roth, June Parker, Rebecca Lundgren, Irene Bouton, Tery Larsen, and Tracy Halstengard.

The Chamber also voted to approve six new board members, filling all open seats. Those unanimously elected include Tanya and Haley Hanson of Jake’s Pizza; Nick and Jocelyn Hanson of Roseau Land Developers; Jed Kobernusz of Kober Massage Therapy and Fitness; Brianna Kofstad of Salol One Stop; Rick Berg of Golden Valley Pepper Company; and Brigid Morales of Cinco De Mayo Restaurant.



The board also elected Adele Cummings as Vice President. Krings will continue as Treasurer, and Kate Wensloff as Secretary.

New board member Brianna Kofstad, who owns Salol One Stop, said she hopes to help strengthen the connection between the Salol and Roseau communities through her role on the board.



Rhodes said the addition of six new members brings good energy to the organization and reflects on his personal insights on a Chamber that continues to grow and evolve:



Looking ahead, Rhodes said he is particularly excited about the Roseau Outdoor Sports Show happening later in 2026:



Rhodes encouraged business owners to get involved with the Chamber, noting many of the opportunities available through the organization:



He also encouraged current members to take full advantage of Chamber services, including promotion through GoRoseau, content curation, and coverage of local events:



Roseau Civic and Commerce meetings are open to the public and held on the second Wednesday of each month at the Roseau City Center.