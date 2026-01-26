Roseau Civic & Commerce Look Forward to Winterfest 2026

The Roseau Civic and Commerce are preparing for Winterfest 2026, highlighted by the city’s first-ever Northern Lights Parade.

The winter parade will take place Friday, February 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Roseau, running from the railroad tracks on Main Avenue South to Second Street Northwest.

Participants can line up at Third Street Southwest beginning at 5:30 p.m., with no pre-registration required.

Organizers say individuals, businesses, schools, and community groups are encouraged to take part with floats, vehicles, snowmobiles, or walking groups.

Winterfest activities will also include bonfires, cocoa stations, and free glow necklaces while supplies last.