Roseau Civic & Commerce Look Forward to Winterfest 2026

The Roseau Civic and Commerce are preparing for Winterfest 2026, highlighted by the city’s first-ever Northern Lights Parade.

The winter parade will take place Friday, February 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Roseau, running from the railroad tracks on Main Avenue South to Second Street Northwest.

Participants can line up at Third Street Southwest beginning at 5:30 p.m., with no pre-registration required.

Organizers say individuals, businesses, schools, and community groups are encouraged to take part with floats, vehicles, snowmobiles, or walking groups.

Winterfest activities will also include bonfires, cocoa stations, and free glow necklaces while supplies last.

January 27, 2026

Warroad City Council Approves New Body Cameras for Police Department and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, January 27, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – The
January 27, 2026

Rep. Fischbach Joins Ways and Means Republicans in Sounding Alarm on Minnesota Fraud

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 joined House Ways and Means Committee Republicans in calling on the IRS
January 27, 2026

Debt assistance available through Lutheran Social Services

The United States is in a tough period of time financially, and for many with mounting credit card
