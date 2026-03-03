Roseau Council Designates Dog as Potentially Dangerous Following February Incident

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 3, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau City Council has unanimously designated a dog as “potentially dangerous” following a February 14 incident at Northern Lights Apartments.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 10:34 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Authorities say a Great Pyrenees named Frosty slipped off a leash and became involved in a fight with two leashed dogs being walked by another resident. One of the dogs was injured. The resident who intervened told officials the dog also attempted to bite him, though he was not injured.

Under city ordinance and Minnesota law, the dog was impounded for 10 days and the owner was formally notified of the potential designation. The city’s animal control officer recommended the “potentially dangerous” classification based on the investigation. Officials noted the dog did not injure a person, which factored into the decision not to pursue a more severe “dangerous dog” designation.

Owner Brandon Vaugn told the council he does not believe Frosty is vicious and said the dog may have been reacting to another dog nearby. He acknowledged the dog has gotten loose in the past and said he plans to improve containment measures. Frosty is described as an emotional support animal but is not a certified service dog.

The other dog owner told council members he feared for his pets’ safety and believes the situation could have been worse.

Police Chief Marc Hodge said the designation is intended to reduce risk moving forward and ensure safeguards are in place.

Mayor Dan Fabian said the city aims to balance public safety with giving pet owners a clear path to compliance.

Under the designation, the owner must meet specific requirements before regaining possession of the dog. If the dog were to bite a person in the future, it could be formally designated as dangerous under state law.

Council members said the action also protects the city from potential liability. The “potentially dangerous” designation follows the dog wherever it resides, including if it moves to another municipality.