Roseau County 4-H Recognized with Award

By Graham Scher – November 4th

Roseau, Minn – Last week, the NAE 4-HYDP Conference took place in Atlanta. Sandi Weiland, one of Roseau’s Extension Educators, was recognized and received the Meritorious Service Award.

Sandi’s passion and dedication to help young people and positive youth development have continued to impact the lives of many 4-H members in Roseau county and surrounding areas and she was recognized because of it.

Hard work, leadership, and passion are the most impactful qualities for 4-H. Congratulations to Sandi Weiland of Roseau county on being awarded the Meritorious Service Award.