Roseau County Historical Society update

The Roseau County Historical Society is going to be having their 98th Annual Meeting on Thursday May 1st at the Roseau City Center. Roseau County Historical Society Director Brit Dahl was the guest on Community Conversation on Monday morning and talked about the events that are planned for that night.

She also talked about a new feature that is coming to Roseau highlighting Roseau’s history.

She also went on to talk about how this project got started.

To find out more details on the Annual Meeting on Thursday or more information on the Talking Trails and other projects going on with the Roseau County Historical Society you can check out their webpage or follow them on Facebook.