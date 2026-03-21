Roseau County Prepares for 2026 Road Construction

Roseau County officials are outlining upcoming road and bridge projects as part of state and local planning efforts.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2026 through 2029 construction map, multiple projects are planned across northwest Minnesota, including work in and around Roseau County .

County Engineer Ericka Halstensgard says updates to the county’s five-year plan include expanded culvert replacements along County State Aid Highway 28, now covering about four and a half miles.

Meanwhile, replacement of the Sprague Creek Bridge has been delayed, with construction now expected in 2027.

Officials say plans remain subject to change as projects move forward.