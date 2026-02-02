Skip to content

Roseau County Veterans Service Office District Midwinter Conference

Veterans in Roseau County kicked off 2026 with a busy slate of activity, and Roseau County Veteran Service Officer Marty Howes provided an overview of the first month of 2026. Howes highlighted the District Midwinter Conference that was recently celebrated by Roseau County Veterans.

Howes explained more about the conference and why it’s so important for the Veterans Service Office.

You can hear that full conversation with Roseau County Veteran Service Officer Marty Howes online at kq92.com under the news tab.

February 3, 2026

Unified Basketball Recap from Roseau Winterfest

Roseau’s Winterfest took place this past week in Roseau County and School Superintendent Tom Jerome shared his story
February 3, 2026

LOW Knowledge Bowl Wraps in Thief River Falls

The Lake of the Woods Knowledge Bowl team participated in the all-school competition last week in Thief River
February 2, 2026

Federal Data Shows Minnesota Medicaid Program Error Rate Lower Than National Average

New federal data shows Minnesota’s Medicaid program has a significantly lower improper payment rate than the national average.
« Prev1234567Next »