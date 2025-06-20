Roseau Gazebo Night Continues Tonight

Roseau Gazebo Night concert series continues tonight at the Roseau Gazebo in Riverview Park. Live music will be performed by Divas through the Decades. The concert series continues every Thursday night this summer.

The Divas through the Decades are three female singers bringing hit songs from famous divas of the 40s through today. Tonight they are Divas Gone Country, as they plan country music for the concert.

Music begins tonight at 6:30pm. Admission is Free to all, don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket. The Polaris ALS Team will be serving dinner of a chili dog meal, coleslaw, chips, desert bar, and water for 10 dollars. Meal proceeds support the fight against ALS. You can find more information on Roseau Gazebo Night’s facebook page.

Riverview Park is located at 201 Third Ave in Roseau. Highway 11 is still closed in Roseau, parking space on Third Ave NE in front of the gazebo may be limited.