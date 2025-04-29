With the rainy and windy weather from Monday behind us, sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to be in place across the area. Members of the Roseau/Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s Club having been out in the Beltrami Island State Forest getting trails ready for the summer riding season. Myles Hogenson was on the Community Conversation program on Tuesday and told us what they look for in getting tis process complete.

He also talked about trail signage and how you can know where you at when riding.

He also mentioned some of the events that are coming up in May including a membership drive event in mid May.

For more information on these and other events follow Roseau/Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s Club on Facebook.