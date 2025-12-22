Roseau-LOW County Soybean Growers donate to local nonprofits

The Roseau-Lake of the Woods County Soybean Growers and their checkoff dollars are supporting those in need during the Christmas holiday. Growers donated ham to the Northwest Community Action (NWCA) based in Badger and the Roseau Area Food Shelf in Roseau.

Treasurer of the Soybean Growers Association Ed Walsh “With these dollars, we are able to partner with our local grocery store and purchase hams that will be distributed the week of Christmas through Northwest Community Action and the Roseau Area Food Shelf.” Walsh went on to say “It is very important and helpful to give to those in need, The NCA and the Food Shelf do tremendous work, and we are proud to help the families in our community.”

Studies estimate that more than 50 million people rely on food pantries and meal programs to feed themselves and their families, according to a recent study by Feeding America. That equates to one in six people in the U.S.

The Northwest Community Action Family Service Department assists individuals and families in the Roseau-LOW service area, which includes the counties of Kittson, Lake of the Woods, East Marshall and Roseau.

The Roseau-Lake of the Woods County Soybean Growers are affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of approximately 26,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota.