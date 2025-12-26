Roseau Man Charged After Arena Bomb Threat Note

Aaron David Lunbohm of Roseau is being charged with a felony after police say Lunbohm made a note suggesting bombs could go off at the Roseau Memorial Hockey Arena.

According to the statement of probable cause, an arena worker contacted law enforcement on December 15. The report came in at about 10:40 a.m., police said. Police were told suspicious items were left outside the arena’s front doors. The items were brought to the police department for review where police say the items included a yellow grocery bag and four separate packs of hamburger.

Investigators also reported a note inside the items that read “Which bomb goes off first? One, two, three, or four?” also noting the number “one” was circled on the note. Lunbohm was also seen on camera driving and later walking outside Memorial Arena. Lunbohm is charged with felony Threats of Violence.