Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian Heads to St. Paul In Hopes of Saving Roseau Lake Rehabilitation Project

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, April 7, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – Roseau residents could see a lake return for the first time in more than a century. Mayor Dan Fabian travels to St. Paul this week with unanimous support from the Roseau City Council to testify before the Minnesota Legislature alongside the Roseau River Watershed Management Board in support of the Roseau Lake Rehabilitation Project.

On March 17, 2026, DFL Sen. Foung Hawj of Phalen, a suburb of St. Paul and chair of the Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee, led a motion to pause funding for the project. The measure received bipartisan support, including backing from Republican Sen. Steve Green of Fosston, who cited concerns for nearby landowners.

Mayor Fabian expressed disappointment at the committee’s decision, recalling the outpouring of community support and years of dedication following the city of Roseau’s catastrophic 2002 flooding. Fabian stated that restoring the lake is a key component in protecting the area and its residents:

Fabian shared that he hopes his testimony in St. Paul, alongside the watershed board, will highlight the years of community support and dedication to the project, as well as the careful research and planning behind it. Engineers have conducted peer-reviewed studies confirming the project’s benefits for flood mitigation, wildlife habitat, and public recreation:

Historically, the Roseau Lake supported fish, waterfowl, and other wildlife while serving as a public recreation area. An 1847 report from the Hudson’s Bay Company described a marshy area nearly 10 miles long leading to the river channel. In 1914 local landowners drained it to create farmland, but persistent flooding made the land impossible to use. The effort eliminated the lake’s natural flood protection and wildlife habitat for more than 100 years, providing little to no lasting agricultural benefit.

The Roseau Lake Rehabilitation Project began in 2014 and has reached roughly 75% completion, with more than $10 million spent. The project has faced ongoing opposition, primarily from the Minnesota Coalition of Landowners. Without further funding, the project could be in jeopardy.

Funding for the project must still clear legislative deadlines this session. Committees must act favorably on major appropriation and finance bills by Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m., or the project risks being dropped from the budget for the year.

Members of the public who want to learn more about the Roseau Lake Rehabilitation Project can visit the Roseau River Watershed Management Board’s website. Residents with questions or opinions are encouraged to contact their state senators and representatives before the April 17 deadline.

KQ92 will continue to follow and provide updates on this story.