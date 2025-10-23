Skip to content

Roseau/Middle Snake River Watersheds Receive Flood Hazard Mitigation Grants

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has selected eight projects for funding under the Flood Hazard Mitigation Grant Assistance Program. Under this program, the state provides cost-share grants to local governments for capital improvement projects designed to mitigate flood risks and impacts. Red River Watershed Management Board Executive Director Rob Sip Says two projects located in the Red River Valley received funding through these grants.

 Since the program’s inception, the DNR has granted more than $600 million in state funds, supporting approximately 400 flood hazard mitigation projects throughout the state.

October 22, 2025

Chaska Man Dies in Boating Accident on Lake of the Woods

A 69-year-old man is dead after a boating accident on Lake of the Woods. The Lake of the
October 22, 2025

Warroad Superintendent Dr. Shawn Yates Discusses Upcoming School November 4 Vote

By Jon Michael Grussing – R & J Broadcasting | October 22, 2025 KQ92 and KRWB sat down
October 22, 2025

$5,000 Worth of Halloween Candy Stolen from Minnesota Veteran’s Porch

By Graham Scher – October 22, 2025 Nevis, Minn – Red Lake Nation News is saying a man
