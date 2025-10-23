Roseau/Middle Snake River Watersheds Receive Flood Hazard Mitigation Grants

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has selected eight projects for funding under the Flood Hazard Mitigation Grant Assistance Program. Under this program, the state provides cost-share grants to local governments for capital improvement projects designed to mitigate flood risks and impacts. Red River Watershed Management Board Executive Director Rob Sip Says two projects located in the Red River Valley received funding through these grants.

Since the program’s inception, the DNR has granted more than $600 million in state funds, supporting approximately 400 flood hazard mitigation projects throughout the state.