Roseau Residents to Get New Trash Carts

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The Roseau Sanitation Department is excited to announce that it will be implementing new trash carts for garbage collection beginning this summer. The uniform city supplied carts will replace all private trash cans for the collection of city garbage. Each residence will be issued one new 95 gallon cart.

All garbage must be placed in the new cart for collection including breaking down boxes and other larger items to fit into the carts. No garbage that is outside of the cart will be picked up by city staff. Residents are reminded that certain recyclable items can be brought to the recycle bins located on the north side of the County Courthouse campus to reduce the amount of garbage collection.

The new carts are designed to be lifted by an automated hydraulic lifter on the garbage truck. This provides increased safety to our garbage truck operators. The city has approved a $3/month garbage rate increase to cover the cost of the new carts.

The Sanitation Department reminds residents that it is illegal to place trash generated outside of the city into city trash collection either in residential garbage collection or unauthorized dumping in any commercial dumpster. The placement of garbage generated from outside the city in city garbage is illegal and punishable with fines up to $300. Illegal trash dumping increases the costs of garbage collection for all city residents and curbing the practice will keep your garbage rates more affordable.