Roseau School Names 2025 Award Nominees

Roseau Schools has announced their 2025 nominations for the Triple A Award and the ExCEL Award. Anna Ulvin and John Delaney are the 2025-2026 Triple A Award nominees. 

The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

These finalists from our region are invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Boys Basketball State Tournament.

The ExCEL Award nominees are Amelia Kvien and Levi Johnson.

The ExCEL Award represents excellence in community, education and leadership. It’s a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service. 

Each recipient will be recognized on 45TV during the broadcast of the 2026 winter tournaments. They also will participate in an on-court award ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Girls Basketball State Tournament in March.

