A couple of teams from Roseau High School were acknowledged during this week’s Roseau School News segment. Superintendent Tom Jerome talked about the Personal Finance Team Decathlon State Championships that will be held on Thursday in the Twins Cities.

He also recognized the Roseau Knowledge Bowl team and their performance at the recent state tournament.

