Roseau Voters to Decide on New School Revenue Measure in November

By Daniel Demolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 2, 2025

Roseau School District No. 682 has proposed to increase the school district’s general education revenue by $1000 per student. Voters will be asked to vote yes or no for the approval of new school district referendum revenue authorization. Last year, the referendum was turned down 61% to 39%.

Voters can vote in person at their respective precincts or early at the Roseau County Courthouse or by requesting an absentee ballot to be mailed to you.

For a more detailed look at the verbiage, check “What’s on my Ballot” on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

