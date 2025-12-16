Roseau’s Annual Night of Lights Begins

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | Monday, December 16 2025

The annual Nights of Lights at the Farm runs Dec 19 thr.ough the Dec. 27 at the Pioneer Farm west of Roseau on Highway Eleven. The holiday light display is open nightly from five to eight p.m., with special events scheduled most evenings. Activities include visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, wagon rides, and meal fundraisers hosted by local organizations.

Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 will be drive-through nights only. A full schedule of events is available at GoRoseau.com