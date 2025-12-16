Skip to content

Roseau’s Annual Night of Lights Begins

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | Monday, December 16 2025

The annual Nights of Lights at the Farm runs Dec 19 thr.ough the Dec. 27 at the Pioneer Farm west of Roseau on Highway Eleven. The holiday light display is open nightly from five to eight p.m., with special events scheduled most evenings. Activities include visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, wagon rides, and meal fundraisers hosted by local organizations. 

Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 will be drive-through nights only. A full schedule of events is available at GoRoseau.com

December 18, 2025

Blowing Snow, No Visibility Close Highways in Northwest Minnesota

Five highways in northwest Minnesota are closed today (Thurs) due to zero visibility and stalled vehicles on the
December 18, 2025

DFL Statement on House Republicans’ Health Care Vote

A bipartisan discharge petition exists in Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and prevent skyrocketing premiums
December 18, 2025

Regional Colleges Receive Emergency Grants

Red Lake Nation College and White Earth Tribal and Community College are among ten Minnesota colleges and universities
