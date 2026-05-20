RRWMB Director discusses Bonding Bill Failures

Another Minnesota Legislative Session is in the books, and one item to come out of this year’s session was a bonding bill. R&J News had the opportunity to catch up with Red River Watershed Management Board Executive Director Rob Sip, who says the funding falls well short of what’s needed in both the Red River Valley, and the State of Minnesota as a whole.

When it comes to what projects will pursue funding, Sip says they have three projects in the Red River Valley that will likely be applying for part of this $9 Million in state funding.

You can learn more about the Red River Watershed Management Board by going to their website www.rrwmb.us.